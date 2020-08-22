S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Forescout Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Forescout Technologies worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 439,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSCT remained flat at $$28.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,348. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

