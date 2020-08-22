S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at about $2,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -155.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

