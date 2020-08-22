S. Muoio & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Acacia Communications accounts for 1.4% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $302,936. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 267,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.92. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

