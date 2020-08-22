S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Taubman Centers comprises 1.5% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,924. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.