S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LogMeIn accounts for 2.3% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,385,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.98. 295,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,088. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOGM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

