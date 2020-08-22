S. Muoio & CO. LLC Increases Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legg Mason comprises 1.8% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the first quarter valued at $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Legg Mason by 4,148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,104,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason stock remained flat at $$49.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.