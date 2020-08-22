S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. 58.com makes up 6.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 58.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after buying an additional 281,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after buying an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of 58.com by 59.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after acquiring an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

WUBA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 779,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,998. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

