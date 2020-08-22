S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 322,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 169,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5,425.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 130,209 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 810,619 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,061 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

