S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Delphi Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Delphi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 2,817,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,965. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

