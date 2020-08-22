S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CETV. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 92.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CETV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

