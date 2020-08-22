S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Advanced Disposal Services makes up about 2.4% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Disposal Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 90.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 145,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 22.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

ADSW traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.14. 2,163,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

