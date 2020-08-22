SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $289.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00776055 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.38 or 0.01495261 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,707.99 or 1.00392398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00179240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

