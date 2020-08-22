Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,162.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXTOF. Citigroup lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MXTOF remained flat at $$14.24 during midday trading on Friday.

Metso Oyj, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.