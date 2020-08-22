San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS AYAAF remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62.
About San Miguel
