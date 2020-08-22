San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AYAAF remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62.

Get San Miguel alerts:

About San Miguel

Ayala Land, Inc engages in the real estate development business in the Philippines. It operates through Property developments, International, Shopping centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property management and others segments. The company sells of high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; and acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.