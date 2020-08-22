Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

SLB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,069. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.