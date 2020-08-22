Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974,435 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.81% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $111,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

SCHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. 209,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,787. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

