Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

