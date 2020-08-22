Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $14.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

