Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,207.4% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 64,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 32,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 101.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.