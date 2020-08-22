Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 149.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 373,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,663. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

