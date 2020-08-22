Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,135. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

