Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.41. 6,252,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. CSFB upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

