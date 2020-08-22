Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.