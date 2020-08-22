Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENEA. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $403.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

