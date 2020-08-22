Serum Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Serum has a total market cap of $76.62 million and $47.65 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00013200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

