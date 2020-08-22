SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

SVNDY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,476. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

