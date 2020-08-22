Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 36.4%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 812,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 201.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

ATR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

