Short Interest in Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 27.6%

Beiersdorf AG (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,789.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFF traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $122.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

