Short Interest in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Decreases By 37.0%

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 66.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 358,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 19.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,689. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

