Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expands By 19.8%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 958,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,838. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

