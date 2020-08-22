Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Grows By 17.2%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 325,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZZUF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock remained flat at $$18.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

