Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Drops By 33.6%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 920,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $2,743,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

