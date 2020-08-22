Short Interest in Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Expands By 20.2%

Cybg Plc (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,308,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 2,753,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,540.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Cybg stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

