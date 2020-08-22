Short Interest in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Increases By 15.0%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DWLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

