Short Interest in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Increases By 24.5%

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,940. The stock has a market cap of $667.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.30. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.