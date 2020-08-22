Short Interest in Deutsche Borse AG (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Grows By 52.0%

Deutsche Borse AG (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LNSTY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 80,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69. Deutsche Borse has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

