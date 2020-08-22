Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Increases By 51.4%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ ESBK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

