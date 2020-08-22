Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Drops By 25.0%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FBSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

