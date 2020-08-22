Short Interest in FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Expands By 52.2%

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,251. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.