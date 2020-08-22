Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) Declines By 17.8%

Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

