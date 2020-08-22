Short Interest in Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Decreases By 34.3%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HMMR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,878. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
