Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Decreases By 20.1%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENZL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,195. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

