Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Expands By 53.2%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 309,800 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAKK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 147,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,298. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.99.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($0.51). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. The firm had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.