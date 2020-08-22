Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Drops By 18.2%

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

KRNT stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 177,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -298.54 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

