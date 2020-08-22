Short Interest in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Declines By 16.0%

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,600 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 904,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 982,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,680,637.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $36,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,227,480 shares of company stock valued at $79,084,775 and sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. Insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 399.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,499. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

