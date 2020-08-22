Short Interest in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Rises By 52.3%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC grew its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 24.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 2,735,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 539,451 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,592. The stock has a market cap of $594.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

