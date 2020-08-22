Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Decreases By 17.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 48,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,567,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,385,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

