Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declines By 18.1%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 749,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

