Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Grows By 52.6%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE PZC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 8,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,735. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 57.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 535.2% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 176,952 shares during the period.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

