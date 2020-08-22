Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Drops By 18.2%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 182.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,248 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,195. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.